Bears RT Darnell Wright Believed To Have MCL Sprain

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Bears RT Darnell Wright is believed to have suffered an MCL sprain based on initial tests.

According to Rapoport, the plan is for Wright to undergo an MRI on Monday to determine the severity of the injury.

MCL sprains are typically multi-week injuries that can lead to injured reserve stints.

Wright, 23, played four years at Tennessee and was named first-team All-SEC as a senior in 2022. The Bears selected Wright with the No. 10 overall pick in the 2023 draft.

Wright is currently in the second year of his four-year, $22,592,312 contract that includes a $13,430,772 signing bonus. The deal includes a fifth-year option for the Bears to pick up in 2026.

In 2024, Wright has appeared in all eight games and made eight starts.