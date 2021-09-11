Bears Rule Out DT Eddie Goldman For Week 1, Activate DT Damion Square & LB Josh Woods

The Chicago Bears announced that DT Eddie Goldman will be ruled out for Week 1 and that they are activating DT Damion Square and LB Josh Woods for the season opener.

Goldman, 27, is a former second-round pick of the Bears back in 2015. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $5.686 million contract when he agreed to a four-year contract extension worth over $42 million that included $25 million guaranteed.

He’s entering the second year of his deal and is set to earn base salaries of $4,750,000 and $8,760,000 over the next two years.

In 2019, Goldman appeared in 15 games for the Bears and recorded 29 tackles and a sack. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 35 interior defender out of 118 qualifying players.