Bears & Saints Officially Requesting Interviews With Commanders OC Kliff Kingsbury

According to Josina Anderson, the Bears and Saints have officially submitted interview requests for Commanders OC Kliff Kingsbury.

Anderson reported earlier today four teams were interested in speaking with Kingsbury but there were questions about how ready he was to leave Washington.

Kingsbury, 45, was hired as the Texas Tech head coach back in 2013 and spent six years in the position before he was fired. USC hired him as their offensive coordinator but he resigned from the job after just a month after receiving interest from the NFL. He was subsequently hired by the Cardinals.

After four seasons in Arizona, Kingsbury was let go and returned to USC as the QB coach. He then was hired by the Commanders as their offensive coordinator in 2024.

During his six seasons at Texas Tech, Kingsbury led them to a record of 35-40 (46.7 percent), which included three bowl game appearances.

For his NFL head coaching career, Kingsbury led the Cardinals to an overall record of 26-33-1 in four seasons with one playoff appearance.

We’ll have more on Kingsbury as the news is available.