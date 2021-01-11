Bears Sign 10 Players To Future Contracts

The Chicago Bears announced Monday that they’ve signed 10 players to futures contracts for the 2021 season.

The full list includes:

Tabor, 24, was drafted by the Lions in the second round out of Florida back in 2017. He was set to enter the third year of his four-year, $4.82 million rookie contract with $2.79 million guaranteed when Detroit cut him loose during final roster cuts.

Tabor eventually signed on with the 49ers’ practice squad but was later waived with a non-football injury designation. The Bears later added him to their taxi squad in December.

In 2018, Tabor appeared in 12 games for the Lions, recording 28 total tackles, no interceptions, and no pass defenses.