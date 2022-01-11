Bears Sign 11 Players To Futures Deals

By
Nate Bouda
-

The Chicago Bears announced Tuesday that they’ve signed 11 players to futures contracts for the 2022 season. 

Bears Helmet

The full list includes:

  1. DT Auzoyah Alufohai 
  2. WR Isaiah Coulter 
  3. OL Dieter Eiselen 
  4. CB Michael Joseph 
  5. CB BoPete Keyes 
  6. DT LaCale London 
  7. OLB Ledarius Mack 
  8. OLB Charles Snowden 
  9. WR Nsimba Webster 
  10. OL Tyrone Wheatley Jr
  11. QB Ryan Willis 

Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will give players the opportunity to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.

Coulter, 23, was a three-year starter at Rhode Island before being selected by the Texans in the fifth round of the draft. He was in the second year of his four-year rookie deal worth $3,587,952 that included a signing bonus of $292,952 with Houston.

Coulter was waived by the Texans and later signed to the Bears’ practice squad. 

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply