Bears Sign 11 Players To Futures Deals

The Chicago Bears announced Tuesday that they’ve signed 11 players to futures contracts for the 2022 season.
The full list includes:
- DT Auzoyah Alufohai
- WR Isaiah Coulter
- OL Dieter Eiselen
- CB Michael Joseph
- CB BoPete Keyes
- DT LaCale London
- OLB Ledarius Mack
- OLB Charles Snowden
- WR Nsimba Webster
- OL Tyrone Wheatley Jr
- QB Ryan Willis
Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will give players the opportunity to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.
Coulter, 23, was a three-year starter at Rhode Island before being selected by the Texans in the fifth round of the draft. He was in the second year of his four-year rookie deal worth $3,587,952 that included a signing bonus of $292,952 with Houston.
Coulter was waived by the Texans and later signed to the Bears’ practice squad.
