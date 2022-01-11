Bears Sign 11 Players To Futures Deals

The Chicago Bears announced Tuesday that they’ve signed 11 players to futures contracts for the 2022 season.

The full list includes:

Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will give players the opportunity to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.

Coulter, 23, was a three-year starter at Rhode Island before being selected by the Texans in the fifth round of the draft. He was in the second year of his four-year rookie deal worth $3,587,952 that included a signing bonus of $292,952 with Houston.

Coulter was waived by the Texans and later signed to the Bears’ practice squad.