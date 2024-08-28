Bears Sign 14 To Initial 2024 Practice Squad

The Chicago Bears announced they have signed 14 players in their first wave of practice squad signings for 2024.

The full list includes:

LB Micah Baskerville G Theo Benedet TE Stephen Carlson DT Byron Cowart OT Jake Curhan WR Collin Johnson S Quindell Johnson LB Carl Jones DE Jamree Kromah DT Dashaun Mallory S Tarvarius Moore QB Austin Reed CB Reddy Steward CB Ro Torrence

Johnson, 26, is a former fifth-round pick by the Jaguars in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Texas. He signed a four-year rookie deal worth $3,602,150 that includes a signing bonus of $307,150 but was among Jacksonville’s final roster cuts and quickly claimed by the Giants in September of 2021.

Johnson missed the 2022 season with a torn Achilles. He was cut by the Giants coming out of the preseason in 2022. He signed on with the Bears’ practice squad in October and bounced on and off their active roster.

In 2023, Johnson appeared in three games for the Bears and recorded one reception for 11 yards.