Bears Sign 14 Undrafted Free Agents

The Chicago Bears officially signed 14 undrafted free agents to contracts, per Courtney Cronin.
The full list includes:
- OL Nick Amoah
- QB Tyson Bagent
- LB Micah Baskerville
- DB Justin Broiles
- FB Robert Burns
- TE Damien Caffery
- DB Macon Clark
- WR Aron Cruikshank
- DL Jalen Harris
- OL Robert Haskins
- OL Gabriel Houy
- OL Lorenz Metz
- WR Thyrick Pitts
- K Andre Szmy
Bagent, 22, was a four-year starter at Shepherd. He was a first-team All-Amercian and was the PSAC offensive player of the year. He wound up going undrafted last week.
During his five-year college career at Sheperd, Bagent appeared in and started 53 games, completing 68.6 percent of his passes for 17,034 yards, 159 touchdowns and 48 interceptions to go along with 179 yards rushing and 12 touchdowns.
