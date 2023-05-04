Bears Sign 14 Undrafted Free Agents

The Chicago Bears officially signed 14 undrafted free agents to contracts, per Courtney Cronin.

The full list includes:

OL Nick Amoah QB Tyson Bagent LB Micah Baskerville DB Justin Broiles FB Robert Burns TE Damien Caffery DB Macon Clark WR Aron Cruikshank DL Jalen Harris OL Robert Haskins OL Gabriel Houy OL Lorenz Metz WR Thyrick Pitts K Andre Szmy

Bagent, 22, was a four-year starter at Shepherd. He was a first-team All-Amercian and was the PSAC offensive player of the year. He wound up going undrafted last week.

During his five-year college career at Sheperd, Bagent appeared in and started 53 games, completing 68.6 percent of his passes for 17,034 yards, 159 touchdowns and 48 interceptions to go along with 179 yards rushing and 12 touchdowns.