Bears Sign 15 Players

The Chicago Bears announced Thursday that they’ve signed 12 undrafted free agents and three first-year pros to contracts.
The full list includes:
- Temple DT Daniel Archibong
- Stanford TE Scooter Harrington
- Virginia Tech K Brian Johnson
- Houston Baptist LB Caleb Johnson
- Stony Brook DT Sam Kamara
- Coastal Carolina RB C.J. Marable
- Troy WR Khalil McClain
- Mississippi State G Dareuan Parker
- Western Kentucky CB Dionte Ruffin
- Stanford DL Thomas Schaffer
- Virginia OLB Charles Snowden
- Northwestern OT Gunnar Voge
- Clemson G William Cervenka
- Hawaii CB Rojestman Farris II
- Miami (Fla.) LB Michael Pinckney
Snowden, 23, is a three-year starter at Virginia and earned second-team All-ACC honors last season.
During his four-year college career, Snowden recorded 191 total tackles, 30.5 tackles for loss, 15 sacks, two interceptions, 15 pass defenses, two fumble recoveries, and three forced fumbles.
Marable, 24, was a three-year starter at Coastal Carolina and First Team All-Sun Belt in 2020.
In his four-year college career, Marable had 491 attempts for 2691 rushing yards (5.5 YPC) and 29 touchdowns. He also had 84 catches for 703 receiving yards (8.4 YPR) and 12 touchdowns.
