Bears Sign 16 Undrafted Free Agents

By
Nate Bouda
-

The Chicago Bears announced Friday that they’ve signed 16 undrafted free agents to contracts.

The full list includes:

  1. Purdue LB Jaylan Alexander
  2. Iowa State TE Chase Allen
  3. Louisville LB C.J. Avery
  4. Miami S Amari Carter
  5. Florida DT Jean Delance
  6. Minnesota DT Micah Dew-Treadway
  7. Missouri CB Allie Green IV
  8. Duquesne WR Cyrus Holder
  9. Mississippi CB Jaylon Jones
  10. Southern Illinois WR Landon Lenoir
  11. Slippery Rock WR Henry Litwin 
  12. Wisconsin LB Jack Sanborn 
  13. Liberty WR Kevin Shaa 
  14. Utah State WR Savon Scarver 
  15. Ohio State RB Master Teague 
  16. California TE Jake Tonges 

Sanborn, 21, was named First Team All-Big 10 and was a team captain for Wisconsin in 2021.

During his five years with the Badgers, Sanborn started 34 of 45 games and recorded 230 tackles, 11.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, and four interceptions.

