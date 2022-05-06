Bears Sign 16 Undrafted Free Agents

The Chicago Bears announced Friday that they’ve signed 16 undrafted free agents to contracts.

The full list includes:

Sanborn, 21, was named First Team All-Big 10 and was a team captain for Wisconsin in 2021.

During his five years with the Badgers, Sanborn started 34 of 45 games and recorded 230 tackles, 11.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, and four interceptions.