Bears Sign 16 Undrafted Free Agents

The Chicago Bears announced Friday that they’ve signed 16 undrafted free agents to contracts.
The full list includes:
- Purdue LB Jaylan Alexander
- Iowa State TE Chase Allen
- Louisville LB C.J. Avery
- Miami S Amari Carter
- Florida DT Jean Delance
- Minnesota DT Micah Dew-Treadway
- Missouri CB Allie Green IV
- Duquesne WR Cyrus Holder
- Mississippi CB Jaylon Jones
- Southern Illinois WR Landon Lenoir
- Slippery Rock WR Henry Litwin
- Wisconsin LB Jack Sanborn
- Liberty WR Kevin Shaa
- Utah State WR Savon Scarver
- Ohio State RB Master Teague
- California TE Jake Tonges
Sanborn, 21, was named First Team All-Big 10 and was a team captain for Wisconsin in 2021.
During his five years with the Badgers, Sanborn started 34 of 45 games and recorded 230 tackles, 11.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, and four interceptions.
