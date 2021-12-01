Bears Sign CB Dee Virgin To Practice Squad

The Chicago Bears announced on Wednesday they have signed CB Dee Virgin to the practice squad.

#Bears roster move:

We have signed DB Dee Virgin to the practice squad. — Chicago Bears (@BearsPR) December 1, 2021

Chicago’s practice squad now includes:

WR Isaiah Coulter G Dieter Eiselen DB Thomas Graham G Arlington Hambright WR Jon’Vea Johnson WR Dazz Newsome LB Charles Snowden WR Rodney Adams RB Artavis Pierce WR Nsimba Webster LB Rashad Smith DE Ledarius Mack DT Lacale London LB Sam Kamara LB Bruce Irvin CB Dee Virgin

Virgin, 27, wound up signing a three-year, $1.66 million contract with the Texans as an undrafted free agent out of West Alabama back in May of 2017. He was set to make base salaries of $465,000 and $555,000 over the first two years of the contract when the Texans waived him as they cut their roster down to 53 players.

Virgin later signed on to the Texans practice squad and returned to Houston on a futures contract in 2018. However, he was waived coming out of the preseason and was later claimed by the Lions.

Virgin was on and off of the Lions’ active roster in 2020 and had brief stints with the Patriots and Rams before joining the 49ers in September. He was released a few weeks later.

In 2020, Virgin appeared in two games for the Lions and recorded one tackle.