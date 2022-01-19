Bears Sign CB Lamar Jackson To Futures Deal

The Chicago Bears announced they have signed CB Lamar Jackson to a futures contract.

Jackson, 23, signed with the Jets as an undrafted free agent out of Nebraska in 2020. He was waived coming out of camp but re-signed to the practice squad.

The Jets promoted Jackson to the active roster later in the season. He was waived again coming out of camp in 2021 and spent the bulk of the year on the practice squad.

In 2020, Jackson appeared in 13 games for the Jets and recorded 27 total tackles with two pass deflections.