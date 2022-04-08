Bears Sign CB Tavon Young

According to Aaron Wilson, the Chicago Bears signed CB Tavon Young to a one-year, $1.365 million contract that includes $650,000 guaranteed.

Young receives a $150,000 signing bonus, a $965,000 base salary ($500,000 guaranteed), $11,765 per game active, and up to $400,000 playtime-playoffs incentive.

It’s worth mentioning that signing him to a contract won’t impact a team’s 2023 compensatory picks, given that he was released this offseason.

Young, 27, is a former fourth-round pick of the Ravens back in 2016. He was entering the final of his four-year, $2.945 million contract when the Ravens signed him to a three-year, $25.8 million extension in 2019. He was entering the final year of his contract and set to earn a base salary of $5,845,000 next season when Baltimore released him last month.

In 2021, Young appeared in all 17 games and recorded 35 tackles, four tackles for loss, two sacks, one interception, and three pass defenses.