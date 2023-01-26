Bears Sign DB Greg Stroman To Futures Deal

The Chicago Bears announced Wednesday that they’ve signed DB Greg Stroman Jr. to a futures contract for the 2023 season.

Here’s the updated list of futures signings for Chicago:

TE Chase Allen OT Kellen Diesch S Adrian Colbert WR Nsimba Webster TE Jake Tonges DE Gerri Green LB Kuony Deng DB Greg Stroman Jr.

Stroman, 26, was drafted by Washington in the seventh round out of Virginia Tech in 2018. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $2.5 million rookie deal when Washington released him during training camp.

Stroman was a member of the Bills’ practice squad before being let go by the team. The Bears later added him to their practice squad.

In 2022, Stroman appeared in two games for the Bears and recorded eight tackles, one interception and a pass defense.