Bears Sign DE Khalid Kareem To PS

The Chicago Bears have signed DE Khalid Kareem to the practice squad, according to Aaron Wilson.

Kareem, 25, was a two-year starter at Notre Dame where he was a team captain, before being selected in the fifth round of the draft by the Bengals in 2020.

He was in the third year of a four-year rookie deal worth $3,649,474, which includes a signing bonus of $354,474, when the Bengals waived him and re-signed him to the practice squad.

However, the Colts later signed him away to their active roster. He appeared in four games for the Colts in 2022 before returning on a one-year deal for the 2023 season. He was let go during roster cuts.

From there, the Bears claimed Kareem, but released him back in October.

In 2023, Kareem appeared in one game for the Bears and logged one tackle and one pass defended.