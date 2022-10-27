Bears Sign DL Gerri Green To PS, Release WR Reggie Roberson

The Chicago Bears have signed DL Gerri Green to the practice squad and released WR Reggie Roberson in a corresponding move, per Brad Biggs.

Chicago’s practice squad now includes:

TE Chase Allen DT Trevon Coley RB Darrynton Evans LB DeMarquis Gates S Davontae Harris QB Nathan Peterman S A.J. Thomas WR Nsimba Webster OT Kellen Diesch T Zachary Thomas LB Andre Anthony (Injured) OT Michael Niese DB Harrison Hand DE Jalyn Holmes TE Sammis Reyes WR Daurice Fountain DL Gerri Green

Green, 27, was drafted by the Colts in the sixth round out of Mississippi State in the 2019 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year deal worth $2.7 million but was waived by the team coming out of the preseason.

The Patriots signed Green to their practice squad before releasing him after a couple of weeks. He returned to the Colts’ practice squad and returned on a futures deal for 2020.

Green was again waived coming out of the preseason and signed to the practice squad but the Colts released him in September. He had stints with the Commanders and Raiders on the practice squad, signing a futures deal with Las Vegas for 2021. He spent the 2021 season on their practice squad and signed another futures deal for 2022 before being waived in August.

Green had a stint with the Titans practice squad earlier this season.

He has yet to appear in an NFL game.

During his four-year college career, Green recorded 160 total tackles, 8.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, two recoveries, three interceptions, and six pass defenses in 49 games.

Roberson, 21, went undrafted out of SMU in 2022 before catching on with the Titans.

However, he was among the team’s roster cuts prior to the season and caught on with the Bears’ practice squad in September.

During his four years at SMU, Roberson caught 168 passes for 2,704 yards (16.1 YPC) and 23 touchdowns.