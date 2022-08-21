Bears Sign FB Jake Bargas, Place WR David Moore On IR

The Chicago Bears announced on Sunday they have signed FB Jake Bargas to the roster.

In a corresponding move, WR David Moore was placed on injured reserve.

Moore, 26, is a former seventh-round pick out of East Central by the Seahawks in 2017. He signed a four-year, $2.48 million rookie contract but was waived as they trimmed their roster down to the 53-man limit.

Moore was promoted to the Seahawks’ active roster later in 2017 and returned to Seattle on a one-year deal as an exclusive rights free agent in 2019. He was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent when he signed a two-year, $4.75 million deal with the Panthers.

However, Carolina later released Moore coming out of the preseason and he later signed on to the Raiders’ practice squad. Denver later signed him to their active roster. He was eventually released and later signed on with the Broncos’ practice squad.

Moore caught on with the Bears this offseason on a one-year deal for the 2022 season.

In 2020, Moore appeared in all 16 games and recorded 35 receptions for 417 yards (11.9 YPC) and six touchdowns, to go along with eight rushing attempts for 61 yards (7.6 YPC). He also recorded 47 kickoff return yards and 111 yards as a punt return specialist.