Bears Sign G Joe Thuney To Two-Year Extension

The Chicago Bears have signed G Joe Thuney to a two-year extension, his agent Mike McCartney announced.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport adds the deal is worth $17.5 million per year, meaning he will make $51 million over the next three years, with $33.5 million fully guaranteed at signing.

Thuney, 32, was drafted by the Patriots in the third round out of N.C. State in 2016. He signed a four-year, $3.538 million rookie deal and played out the final year of the agreement.

The Patriots opted to franchise Thuney in 2020, which paid him a fully guaranteed salary of $14.781 million. He later departed for a five-year, $80 million contract with the Chiefs.

Thuney was entering the final year of that deal and slated to make a base salary of $15.5 million when he was traded to the Bears for a 2026 fourth-round pick.

In 2024, Thuney appeared in all 17 games for the Chiefs, making 17 starts for them at guard and left tackle.