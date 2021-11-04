Bears Sign LB Sam Kamara, Release WR Jon’Vea Johnson From Practice Squad

The Chicago Bears announced on Thursday that they have signed LB Sam Kamara to their practice squad and released WR Jon’Vea Johnson in a corresponding move.

Kamara, 23, went undrafted out of Stony Brook in 2021 before catching on with the Bears. He failed to make the 53-man roster and was waived by the team, only to be added to the practice squad the following day.

Kamara was called up to the active roster but was waived yesterday before being added back to the practice squad once again.

In 2021, Kamara has appeared in three games for the Bears and recorded three total tackles.