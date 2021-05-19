Bears Sign OL Adam Redmond

The Bears announced on Wednesday they have signed OL Adam Redmond.

Redmond provides some additional offensive line depth for Chicago. To make room, the Bears waived undrafted rookie OL Gage Cervenka.

Redmond, 28, wound up going undrafted out of Harvard back in 2016. He later signed on with the Colts and spent over a year in Indianapolis before eventually being added to the Bills’ practice squad.

Redmond returned to Buffalo the following year on a futures contract before later being claimed by the Cowboys. Dallas placed him on injured reserve in 2019 with a back injury.

He returned to the Cowboys in March of 2020 before eventually being released coming out of camp. However, he rejoined Dallas’ practice squad and bounced on and off for the rest of the season. He signed a futures deal for 2021 but was released after the draft.

For his career, Redmond has appeared in 18 games, but has yet to make a start.