Bears Sign OL Aviante Collins, Waive OL Lorenz Metz

The Chicago Bears announced Wednesday that they’ve signed OL Aviante Collins to a contract and placed OL Lorenz Metz on waivers.

Collins, 30, wound up going undrafted out of TCU back in 2017. He later signed on with the Vikings and made the roster his first two seasons.

Since then, Collins has been on and off of the Vikings’ practice squad until landing with the Steelers on a futures deal for the 2021 season. Pittsburgh cut him during the preseason and he wound up joining the Cowboys’ practice squad.

In 2022, Collins appeared in two games for the Cowboys at tackle.