Bears Sign OL Doug Kramer To Practice Squad, Release Matt Farniok

The Chicago Bears have announced that they’ve signed OL Doug Kramer to the practice squad and released OL Matt Farniok.

Kramer, 25, was selected in the sixth round of the 2022 draft out of Illinois by the Bears. He was in the second year of a four-year, $3.8 million rookie contract when the Bears opted to waive him.

From there, the Cardinals claimed Kramer but he lasted just over a week in Arizona before being waived by the team.

In 2023, Kramer has appeared in one game for the Bears.