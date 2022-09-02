Bears Sign OL OL Zach Thomas To PS, Release DL Micah Dew-Treadway

The Chicago Bears released DL Micah Dew-Treadway from their practice squad and signed OL Zach Thomas to the unit on Friday, per Courtney Cronin.
Here’s the Bears updated practice squad:
- TE Chase Allen
- DT Trevon Coley
- WR Isaiah Coulter
- OL Dieter Eiselen
- RB Darrynton Evans
- LB DeMarquis Gates
- CB Thomas Graham Jr.
- S Davontae Harris
- DE Sam Kamara
- QB Nathan Peterman
- G Lachavious Simmons
- S A.J. Thomas
- WR Nsimba Webster
- OT Kellen Diesch
- LB Joe Thomas
- OL Zach Thomas
Dew-Treadway wound up going undrafted out of Minnesota back in April. He later signed rookie contract with the Bears.
Chicago opted to waive Dew-Treadway coming out of the preseason and re-sign him to their practice squad.
During his college career at Notre Dame and Minnesota, Dew-Treadway recorded 41 tackles, 1.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and two pass defenses over the course of 27 games and four seasons.
