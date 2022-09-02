Bears Sign OL OL Zach Thomas To PS, Release DL Micah Dew-Treadway

The Chicago Bears released DL Micah Dew-Treadway from their practice squad and signed OL Zach Thomas to the unit on Friday, per Courtney Cronin.

Here’s the Bears updated practice squad:

Dew-Treadway wound up going undrafted out of Minnesota back in April. He later signed rookie contract with the Bears.

Chicago opted to waive Dew-Treadway coming out of the preseason and re-sign him to their practice squad.

During his college career at Notre Dame and Minnesota, Dew-Treadway recorded 41 tackles, 1.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and two pass defenses over the course of 27 games and four seasons.