Bears Sign OL OL Zach Thomas To PS, Release DL Micah Dew-Treadway

By
Nate Bouda
-

The Chicago Bears released DL Micah Dew-Treadway from their practice squad and signed OL Zach Thomas to the unit on Friday, per Courtney Cronin

Bears Helmet

Here’s the Bears updated practice squad:

  1. TE Chase Allen
  2. DT Trevon Coley
  3. WR Isaiah Coulter
  4. OL Dieter Eiselen
  5. RB Darrynton Evans
  6. LB DeMarquis Gates
  7. CB Thomas Graham Jr.
  8. S Davontae Harris
  9. DE Sam Kamara
  10. QB Nathan Peterman
  11. G Lachavious Simmons
  12. S A.J. Thomas
  13. WR Nsimba Webster
  14. OT Kellen Diesch
  15. LB Joe Thomas
  16. OL Zach Thomas

Dew-Treadway wound up going undrafted out of Minnesota back in April. He later signed rookie contract with the Bears.

Chicago opted to waive Dew-Treadway coming out of the preseason and re-sign him to their practice squad.

During his college career at Notre Dame and Minnesota, Dew-Treadway recorded 41 tackles, 1.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and two pass defenses over the course of 27 games and four seasons. 

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply