Bears Sign OL Trey Hill To Practice Squad

The Chicago Bears announced they signed OL Trey Hill to their practice squad on Friday.

Chicago’s practice squad now includes:

WR Maurice Alexander WR Miles Boykin RB Brittain Brown TE Stephen Carlson DL Jonathan Ford DL Jamree Kromah OL Jordan McFadden WR JP Richardson OL Ricky Stromberg TE Nikola Kalinic DB Dontae Manning DB Gervarrius Owens LB Carl Jones DB Dallis Flowers K Jake Moody OL Trey Hill

Hill, 25, is a former sixth-round pick by the Bengals in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Georgia. He was among Cincinnati’s final roster cuts in 2024 and bounced on and off their practice squad last season.

The Packers signed him to a futures deal in January but released him coming out of this year’s preseason.

In 2024, Hill appeared in one game for the Bengals.