Bears Sign OL Trey Hill To Practice Squad

The Chicago Bears announced they signed OL Trey Hill to their practice squad on Friday.
Chicago’s practice squad now includes:
- WR Maurice Alexander
- WR Miles Boykin
- RB Brittain Brown
- TE Stephen Carlson
- DL Jonathan Ford
- DL Jamree Kromah
- OL Jordan McFadden
- WR JP Richardson
- OL Ricky Stromberg
- TE Nikola Kalinic
- DB Dontae Manning
- DB Gervarrius Owens
- LB Carl Jones
- DB Dallis Flowers
- K Jake Moody
- OL Trey Hill
Hill, 25, is a former sixth-round pick by the Bengals in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Georgia. He was among Cincinnati’s final roster cuts in 2024 and bounced on and off their practice squad last season.
The Packers signed him to a futures deal in January but released him coming out of this year’s preseason.
In 2024, Hill appeared in one game for the Bengals.
