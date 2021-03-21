Bears Sign OLB Jeremiah Attaochu

The Chicago Bears announced Sunday that they’ve signed OLB Jeremiah Attaochu to a one-year contract.

Chicago hosted Attaochu on a visit in recent days and it appears as though everything checked from their end.

Attaochu, 28, is a former second-round pick by the Chargers in the 2014 NFL Draft. He finished his four-year rookie contract before signing a one-year, $3 million contract with the 49ers.

Attaochu was among the 49ers’ final roster cuts coming out of the preseason and later signed on with the Jets. From there, he had a brief stint with the Chiefs before joining the Broncos in 2019.

Denver re-signed Attaochu to a one-year contract worth $1.5 million for the 2020 season.

In 2020, Jeremiah Attaochu appeared in 13 games for the Broncos and recorded 31 tackles, five sacks, and a forced fumble.