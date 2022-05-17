Bears Sign OT Shon Coleman, Waive P Ryan Winslow

The Chicago Bears announced on Tuesday they have signed OT Shon Coleman to the roster and waived P Ryan Winslow.

We have signed tackle Shon Coleman and waived punter Ryan Winslow.@Hyundai | #DaBearshttps://t.co/aKKSwRvGRk — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) May 17, 2022

Coleman provides some additional depth to Chicago’s offensive line. The release of Winslow also leaves rookie Trenton Gill as the only punter currently on the roster.

Coleman, 30, is a former third-round pick of the Browns back in 2016. The Browns traded him to the 49ers for a seventh-round pick in 2017.

Coleman was entering the final year of his four-year, $3.27 million contract and set to make a base salary of $755,280 for the 2019 season when he suffered a severe leg injury that ended his season in August.

The 49ers re-signed him to a one-year contract in 2020. However, he later opted out of the 2020 season due to the pandemic.

Coleman was released with a settlement in September of 2021. He had a brief stint with the Colts on the practice squad late in the season and signed a futures deal for 2022 before being released.

In 2017, Coleman was active for all 16 games for the Browns and was rated by Pro Football Focus as the No. 56 offensive tackle out of 79 qualifying players.