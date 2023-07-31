Bears Sign TE Jared Pinkney, Waive WR Thyrick Pitts

The Chicago Bears announced on Monday that they are signing TE Jared Pinkney and releasing WR Thyrick Pitts.

#Bears roster move:

We have waived WR Thyrick Pitts and signed TE Jared Pinkney. — Bears Communications (@BearsPR) July 31, 2023

Pinkney, 25, signed on with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent out of Vanderbilt in 2020 but was waived coming out of training camp and bounced on and off Atlanta’s practice squad.

He signed a futures deal with the Titans but was among their final roster cuts and signed with the Lions’ practice squad. From there, he signed with the Rams’ taxi squad before being re-signed to the Lions’ active roster. However, Detroit cut him with an injury settlement and he is now joining the Bears,

In 2022, Pinkney appeared in four games for the Rams, recording one tackle.