Bears Sign Third-Round TE Sam Roush, Wrap Up Draft Class

The Chicago Bears officially signed third-round TE Sam Roush to a four-year rookie contract on Friday.

Roush is the final Bears’ draft pick under contract. Here’s a final look at their 2026 rookie class:

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 1 25 Dillon Thieneman S Signed 2 57 Logan Jones C Signed 3 69 Sam Roush TE Signed 3 89 Zavion Thomas WR Signed 4 124 Malik Muhammad CB Signed 5 166 Keyshaun Elliott LB Signed 6 213 Jordan Van den Berg DT Signed

Roush, 22, was a four-star recruit and the 12th-ranked tight end in the 2022 recruiting class out of Nashville, Tennessee. He committed to Stanford and remained there for all four seasons.

The Bears used the 69th pick in the third round of the 2026 draft on Roush.

Roush is projected to sign a four-year rookie contract worth approximately $7,336,666, with an average annual salary of roughly $1,834,167.

In his collegiate career, Roush appeared in 48 games over four years at Stanford and caught 119 passes for 1,201 yards and four touchdowns.