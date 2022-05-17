Bears Sign Third-Round WR Velus Jones

The Chicago Bears announced Tuesday that they’ve signed third-round WR Velus Jones to a four-year contract.

This leaves just two unsigned draft picks from the Bears’ 2022 class:

Rd Player Pos. Note 2 Kyler Gordon CB 2 Jaquan Brisker S 3 Velus Jones Jr. WR Signed 5 Braxton Jones OT Signed 5 Dominique Robinson DE Signed 6 Zachary Thomas OT Signed 6 Trestan Ebner RB Signed 6 Doug Kramer C Signed 7 Ja’Tyre Carter OG Signed 7 Elijah Hicks S Signed 7 Trenton Gill P Signed

Jones, 24, transferred to Tennessee after four years at USC and played two seasons for the Volunteers. He was second-team All-PAC12 in 2019 and first-team All-SEC in 2021, both times as a kick returner. The Bears used the No. 71 overall pick on him in the 2022 NFL Draft.

He’s projected to sign a four-year $5,405,926 contract that includes a $1,111,582 signing bonus.

During his six-year college career, Jones appeared in 61 games and made 21 starts, recording 120 receptions for 1,434 yards and 11 touchdowns.