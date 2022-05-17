Bears Sign Third-Round WR Velus Jones

The Chicago Bears announced Tuesday that they’ve signed third-round WR Velus Jones to a four-year contract.
This leaves just two unsigned draft picks from the Bears’ 2022 class:
|Rd
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|2
|Kyler Gordon
|CB
|2
|Jaquan Brisker
|S
|3
|Velus Jones Jr.
|WR
|Signed
|5
|Braxton Jones
|OT
|Signed
|5
|Dominique Robinson
|DE
|Signed
|6
|Zachary Thomas
|OT
|Signed
|6
|Trestan Ebner
|RB
|Signed
|6
|Doug Kramer
|C
|Signed
|7
|Ja’Tyre Carter
|OG
|Signed
|7
|Elijah Hicks
|S
|Signed
|7
|Trenton Gill
|P
|Signed
Jones, 24, transferred to Tennessee after four years at USC and played two seasons for the Volunteers. He was second-team All-PAC12 in 2019 and first-team All-SEC in 2021, both times as a kick returner. The Bears used the No. 71 overall pick on him in the 2022 NFL Draft.
He’s projected to sign a four-year $5,405,926 contract that includes a $1,111,582 signing bonus.
During his six-year college career, Jones appeared in 61 games and made 21 starts, recording 120 receptions for 1,434 yards and 11 touchdowns.
