Bears Sign Three To Practice Squad Including RB Zavier Scott

The Chicago Bears announced a big batch of roster moves, including three new additions to the practice squad: RB Zavier Scott, LB Buddy Johnson and OT Christian Jones.

We have made the following roster moves:

▪️ Placed Coby Bryant & Hayden Large on IR

▪️ Signed James Lynch & Jack Sanborn

▪️ Signed fourteen players to the practice squad — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) September 1, 2026

The Bears have two more open spots, plus an international exemption.

Chicago’s practice squad now includes:

RB Salvon Ahmed G Caden Barnett TE Stephen Carlson DE Marcus Davenport WR Kaden Davis G Kyle Hergel LB Wayne Matthews WR Scott Miller DB Deantre Prince WR J.P. Richardson DB Marlen Sewell LB Buddy Johnson OL Christian Jones RB Zavier Scott

Scott, 27, originally signed on with the Colts as an undrafted free agent out of Maine in 2023. He was waived with an injury settlement as a rookie and re-signed with the practice squad a couple of months later.

He was among Indianapolis’ final roster cuts coming out of the preseason in 2024 and quickly caught on with the Vikings’ practice squad. Minnesota re-signed him to a futures deal in January of last year and he managed to crack their active roster.

He re-signed with the team in March but was waived coming out of the preseason.

In 2025, Scott appeared in 16 games for the Vikings and recorded 32 rushing attempts for 114 yards, to go along with 14 receptions on 16 tagets for 98 yards (7.0 YPC) and one touchdown.