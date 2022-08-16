Bears Sign Two, Cut Two

The Chicago Bears announced they have signed OL Corey Dublin and DB Jon Alexander to the roster.

#Bears roster moves: We have waived TE Rysen John and LB Noah Dawkins and signed OL Corey Dublin and DB Jon Alexander. — Bears Communications (@BearsPR) August 16, 2022

In corresponding moves, TE Rysen John and LB Noah Dawkins were waived to make room.

Dawkins, 24, wound up going undrafted out of the Citadel back in 2019. He later signed a rookie contract with the Bengals.

The Buccaneers signed Dawkins off of the Bengals’ practice squad, but he lasted just a year in Tampa Bay. The Jets signed him to a contract during the 2020 season and he bounced on and off their roster for two seasons.

He signed on with the Bears for the 2022 season back in February.

In 2021, Dawkins appeared in two games for the Jets and recorded two tackles.