Bears Sign WR Chris Lacy, Waive LB Michael Pinckney

The Chicago Bears announced Sunday that they’ve signed WR Chris Lacy to a contract and waived LB Michael Pinckney in a corresponding move.

#Bears roster moves:

We have signed WR Chris Lacy and have waived LB Michael Pinckney. — Chicago Bears (@BearsPR) May 16, 2021

Lacy, 25, wound up signing on with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma State back in 2018. New England waived Lacy to make room for G Jason King and he was later claimed off of waivers by the Lions.

Lacy bounced on and off the Lions’ active roster throughout the 2018 and 2019 seasons. Detroit promoted him from their active roster back before releasing him last year.

From there, Lacy signed on to the Cowboys’ practice squad.

In 2019, Lacy appeared in seven games and recorded three receptions for 60 yards receiving (20 YPC) and no touchdowns.