Bears Sign WR Rodney Adams To Practice Squad

The Chicago Bears announced on Thursday that they have signed WR Rodney Adams to their practice squad.

Adams, 26, was taken in the fifth round by the Vikings in 2017. He signed a four-year, $2.64 million contract with the Vikings and was set to make a base salary of $465,000 for the 2017 season when he was waived in October.

Adams later had a brief stint on the Vikings’ practice squad before being released. He signed a futures deal with the Colts for the 2018 season before deciding to retire.

Adams later unretired and was re-signed to the roster. However, Indianapolis made the decision to waive him and he eventually caught on with the Bears.

During his college career, Adams caught 136 passes for 1,976 yards receiving and 16 touchdowns over the course of 38 games and four seasons. He also rushed for 375 yards and seven touchdowns.