Bears Signed TE Qadir Ismail To Practice Squad

The Chicago Bears announced they have signed TE Qadir Ismail to their practice squad.

The #Bears have signed TE Qadir Ismail to the club’s Practice Squad. — Bears Communications (@BearsPR) September 2, 2026

Chicago’s practice squad now includes:

RB Salvon Ahmed G Caden Barnett TE Stephen Carlson DE Marcus Davenport WR Kaden Davis G Kyle Hergel LB Wayne Matthews WR Scott Miller DB Deantre Prince WR J.P. Richardson DB Marlen Sewell LB Buddy Johnson OL Christian Jones RB Zavier Scott TE Qadir Ismail

Ismail, 26, stands 6’6 and is the son of former NFL WR Qadry Ismail and the nephew of former NFL WR Rocket Ismail. He started his college career at Villanova as a quarterback and transitioned to wide receiver.

Ismail went undrafted out of Samford and caught on with the Ravens for his first NFL opportunity in May of 2024. He was among Baltimore’s final roster cuts and re-signed to their practice squad.

He spent time with the Raiders in 2025 before being cut again.

During his time at Villanova, he had 11 catches for 182 yards, and in two seasons with Samford he caught 16 passes for 156 yards.