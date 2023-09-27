Bears Signing CB Joejuan Williams Off Vikings PS

According to Ian Rapoport, the Bears are signing CB Joejuan Williams to their active roster from the Vikings practice squad.

He’ll provide a little more depth for a Bears secondary that has been banged up.

Williams, 25, is a former second-round pick of the Patriots back in 2019. New England traded up with the Rams to select him and exchanged their No. 56 and No. 101 overall picks.

Williams played out the final year of his four-year, $6,782,618 rookie contract that included a $2,952,812 signing bonus. He was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent this offseason before signing on with the Vikings in April. However, Minnesota cut him coming out of the preseason and re-signed him to the practice squad.

In 2021, Williams appeared in 12 games and recorded 21 total tackles, no interceptions and five pass defenses.