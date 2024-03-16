Bears Signing DE Jacob Martin To One-Year Deal

The Bears announced on Saturday that they are signing veteran DE Jacob Martin to a one-year deal.

Martin, 28, is a former sixth-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2018. He played out his four-year, $2.6M contract with the Seahawks before signing a three-year, $13.5 million contract with the Jets in 2022.

The Jets later traded Martin to the Broncos at the midseason deadline. The Broncos opted to release Martin following the draft and the Texans signed him to a contract. However, he was let go during final cuts.

Martin signed a one-year deal with the Colts back in August of 2023 and was once again an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

In 2023, Martin appeared in 17 games for the Colts and recorded seven tackles and two sacks.