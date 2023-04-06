Bears Signing DL Rasheem Green To One-Year Deal

According to Adam Schefter, the Chicago Bears are signing DL Rasheem Green to a one-year deal.

The veteran spent this past season with the Texans.

Green, 25, is a former third-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2018 out of USC. He finished the final year of his four-year, $3,372,556 rookie contract that included a $912,556 signing bonus.

Green was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent in 2022 when he signed a one-year deal with the Texans.

In 2022, Green appeared in 16 games for the Texans and recorded 52 total tackles, five tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks and two pass deflections.