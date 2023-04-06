Bears Signing DL Rasheem Green To One-Year Deal

According to Adam Schefter, the Chicago Bears are signing DL Rasheem Green to a one-year deal.
The veteran spent this past season with the Texans.
Green, 25, is a former third-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2018 out of USC. He finished the final year of his four-year, $3,372,556 rookie contract that included a $912,556 signing bonus.
Green was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent in 2022 when he signed a one-year deal with the Texans.
In 2022, Green appeared in 16 games for the Texans and recorded 52 total tackles, five tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks and two pass deflections.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!