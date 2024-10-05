Bears Signing DT Byron Cowart To Active Roster

According to Brad Biggs, the Bears have signed DT Byron Cowart to the active roster ahead of their game in Week 5.

Cowart, 28, is a former fifth-round pick of the Patriots back in 2019 out of Maryland. New England opted to waive him last July and he was later claimed by the Colts.

Cowart played out the final year of his four-year, $2.8 million contract and was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent in 2023. He signed with the Chiefs but was cut loose after the draft.

The Texans signed Cowart to a contract but released him coming out of the preseason. He caught on with the Dolphins on the practice squad and later joined the Bears ahead of the 2024 season.

In 2024, Cowart has appeared in three games and recorded one tackle.