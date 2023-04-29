Bears Signing Former Shepherd QB Tyson Bagent

Tom Pelissero reports that the Bears are signing former Shepherd QB Tyson Bagent to a contract.
Bagent, 22, was a two-time Division II All-American during his time at Shepherd University.
During his college career, Bagent set the DII record for most passing touchdowns thrown with 159.
We will have more on the Bears and their undrafted free-agent signings as it becomes available.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!