Bears Signing Fourth-Round RB Roschon Johnson

The Chicago Bears are signing fourth-round RB Roschon Johnson to a rookie deal, according to Courtney Cronin.

Johnson, 22, transitioned from quarterback to running back his freshman year after joining the Longhorns.

Johnson finished his four years at Texas with 2,190 rushing yards and 23 touchdowns on 392 carries. He also added 420 receiving yards on 56 receptions and additional three touchdowns.

Johnson was an All-Big 12 honorable mention selection and also was a Campbell trophy semi-finalist.