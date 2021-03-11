Bears Signing K Cairo Santos To Three-Year, $9M Deal

Brad Biggs reports that the Chicago Bears have signed K Cairo Santos to a five-year deal worth $16 million. The agreement can reportedly max out at $17.5 million.

Biggs explains that the final two years of the contract are voidable, which means this is essentially a three-year, $9 million contract worth up to $11 million.

Santos, 29, wound up signing on with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent out of Tulane back in 2014. He returned to the Chiefs on a one-year restricted deal worth $1.797 million.

Kansas City elected to place him on injured reserve with a groin strain at the start of the 2017 season and cut him loose with a settlement soon after. He would go on to have brief stints with the Bears, Rams, Jets, and Buccaneers before the Titans signed him to a contract.

Santos lasted just over a month in Tennessee before signing on with the Bears in August of last year.

In 2020, Santos appeared in all 16 games for the Bears and converted 30 of 32 field goal attempts (93.8 percent) to go along with 36 of 37 extra point tries (97.3 percent).