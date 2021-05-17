Bears Signing LB Austin Calitro

The Chicago Bears announced the signing of veteran LB Austin Calitro on Monday.

Calitro, 27, wound up signing on with the Jets as an undrafted free agent out of Villanova in 2017. Unfortunately, he lasted just a few weeks in New York before he was placed on waivers.

Calitro had brief stints with the 49ers, Seahawks, and Browns before being claimed off of waivers by the Jaguars at the start of the 2019 season. Jacksonville re-signed Calitro to a one-year exclusive rights deal before later waiving him.

The Bengals later claimed Calitro off waivers before trading him to the Broncos for DL Christian Covington.

In 2020, Calitro appeared in 13 games for the Broncos and recorded three tackles.

According to Pro Football Talk, the Bears waived WR Reggie Davis in order to make room on the roster for Calitro.

Davis, 25, wound up signing a three-year, $1.66 million contract with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent out of Georgia back in 2017. He was waived coming out of the preseason and later claimed by the Browns.

Davis later returned to the Falcons and had a brief stint on the Eagles’ practice squad before the Cowboys signed him to their taxi squad in 2018. Davis was waived by Dallas coming out of the preseason and he signed with the Bears’ practice squad.

He was among Chicago’s final roster cuts coming out of training camp and returned to Chicago’s taxi squad before signing a futures deal with the team back in January.

Davis has not recorded any stats or appeared in an NFL game so far in his career.