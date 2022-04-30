Bears Signing LB Jack Sanborn & TE Jake Tonges

Courtney Cronin reports that the Bears are signing Wisconsin LB Jack Sanborn and California TE Jake Tonges as undrafted free agents.
Sanborn, 21, was named First Team All-Big 10 and was a team captain for Wisconsin in 2021.
During his five years with the Badgers, Sanborn started 34 of 45 games and recorded 230 tackles, 11.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, and four interceptions.
