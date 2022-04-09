Bears Signing LB Matthew Adams To One-Year Contract

The Chicago Bears announced that they have signed LB Matthew Adams to a one-year deal for the 2022 season.
We have signed Matt Adams to a one-year contract.
Welcome to the Windy City, @all_in_adams!
— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) April 9, 2022
The Bears hosted Adams for a visit yesterday and decided to sign him after.
Adams, 26, is a former seventh-round pick by the Colts in the 2018 NFL Draft out of Houston. He finished his four-year, $2.6 million rookie contract and was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent.
In 2021, Adams appeared in all 17 games and recorded eight tackles and no tackles for loss.
