Bears Signing OT Riley Reiff To One-Year, $10M Deal

According to Adam Schefter, the Bears are signing OT Riley Reiff to a one-year deal with a base value of $10 million.

Schefter adds the deal includes incentives worth up to an additional $2.5 million.

This is a massive windfall compared to the types of deals players usually sign at this stage and is a clear indication the Bears see Reiff as a big upgrade at tackle. He’s played both left and right sides before in his career.

He also had a visit with the Jets earlier this summer.

Reiff, 33, is a former first-round pick by the Lions in the 2012 NFL Draft. He finished his four-year, $7,993,700 rookie contract with Detroit and made another $8,070,000 under his fifth-year option.

Reiff signed a five-year, $58.75 million deal with the Vikings as an unrestricted free agent in 2017. He was entering the fourth year of the deal and was set to make base salaries of $10.9 million and $11.65 million the next two seasons when Minnesota forced him to take a pay cut entering the 2020 season.

The Vikings opted to release Reiff the following offseason. He landed with the Bengals on a one-year, $7.5 million deal.

In 2021, Reiff started 12 games for the Bengals at right tackle. Pro Football Focus graded him as the No. 50 overall tackle out of 82 qualifying players.