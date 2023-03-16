Bears Signing RB D’Onta Foreman

Adam Schefter reports that the Bears are signing former Panthers’ RB D’Onta Foreman to a one-year, $3 million contract for the 2023 season.

The Bears have now signed Foreman and Travis Homer since the start of free agency and lost David Montgomery to the Lions.

Khalil Herbert should get a shot to start this summer, but it appears as though this could be a committee situation.

Foreman, 26, was a third-round pick of the Texans in 2017. He signed a four-year contract worth $3,159,484 that included a signing bonus of $759,484 with the Texans.

Foreman was waived by Houston in 2019 after spending most of his time with them on the PUP list with an Achilles injury. From there, Forman had stints with the Colts, Titans and Falcons.

The Panthers signed Foreman to a contract last March.

In 2022, Foreman appeared in all 17 games for the Panthers and rushed for 914 yards on 203 carries (4.5 YPC) to go along with five receptions for 26 yards receiving and five touchdowns.

We have him included in our Top 100 Available 2023 NFL Free Agents list.