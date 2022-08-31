Bears Signing Rookie OT Kellen Diesch To Practice Squad

Barry Jackson reports that the Bears are signing OT Kellen Diesch to their practice squad after he was among the Dolphins’ final roster cuts.

Diesch, 22, went undrafted out of Arizona State before catching on with the Dolphins.

He transferred to ASU from Texas A&M and was later named Second-team All-Pac-12.

During his two years with Arizona State, Diesch appeared in two games at guard.