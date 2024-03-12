Bears Signing S Jonathan Owens To Two-Year Deal

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the Bears are signing former Packers S Jonathan Owens to a two-year contract.

According to Aaron Wilson, the contract is worth $4.5 million.

Owens, 28, originally signed on with the Cardinals as an undrafted free agent out of Missouri Western State in 2018. He eventually signed on with Arizona’s practice squad in 2019 and bounced on and off their taxi squad.

The Cardinals signed him to a one-year deal in 2022 and he joined the Packers last year on another one-year agreement.

In 2023, Jonathan Owens appeared in 17 games for the Packers and recorded 84 tackles, a forced fumble, a recovery, a defensive touchdown and three pass defenses.