Bears Signing S JT Woods

According to Brad Biggs, the Bears are signing S JT Woods to their practice squad.
Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic adds Chicago is placing CB Jaylon Jones and DT Andrew Billings on injured reserve. Additionally, the Bears are signing S Tarvarius Moore to the active roster.
The following is an updated list of the Bears’ practice squad:
- LB Micah Baskerville
- OL Theo Benedet
- OL Jake Curhan
- WR Collin Johnson
- LB Carl Jones
- DB Tarvarius Moore
- QB Austin Reed
- DB Reddy Steward
- OL Chris Glaser
- WR Samori Toure
- DT Dashaun Mallory
- WR John Jackson
- TE Tommy Sweeney (Injured)
- DE Jamree Kromah
- TE Joel Wilson
- T Austen Pleasants
- RB Darrynton Evans
- S JT Woods
Woods, 24, was a third-round pick to the Chargers out of Baylor in 2022. He signed a four-year. $5.3 million rookie deal through 2025 but was waived after training camp in 2024. He had a brief stint on the Eagles’ practice squad after that but was let go in October.
In 2023, Woods appeared in three games for the Chargers and recorded five total tackles.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!