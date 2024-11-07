Bears Signing S JT Woods

According to Brad Biggs, the Bears are signing S JT Woods to their practice squad.

Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic adds Chicago is placing CB Jaylon Jones and DT Andrew Billings on injured reserve. Additionally, the Bears are signing S Tarvarius Moore to the active roster.

The following is an updated list of the Bears’ practice squad:

Woods, 24, was a third-round pick to the Chargers out of Baylor in 2022. He signed a four-year. $5.3 million rookie deal through 2025 but was waived after training camp in 2024. He had a brief stint on the Eagles’ practice squad after that but was let go in October.

In 2023, Woods appeared in three games for the Chargers and recorded five total tackles.