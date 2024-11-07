Bears Signing S JT Woods

By
Tony Camino
-

According to Brad Biggs, the Bears are signing S JT Woods to their practice squad.

Bears Helmet

Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic adds Chicago is placing CB Jaylon Jones and DT Andrew Billings on injured reserve. Additionally, the Bears are signing S Tarvarius Moore to the active roster.

The following is an updated list of the Bears’ practice squad: 

  1. LB Micah Baskerville
  2. OL Theo Benedet
  3. OL Jake Curhan
  4. WR Collin Johnson
  5. LB Carl Jones
  6. DB Tarvarius Moore
  7. QB Austin Reed
  8. DB Reddy Steward
  9. OL Chris Glaser
  10. WR Samori Toure
  11. DT Dashaun Mallory
  12. WR John Jackson
  13. TE Tommy Sweeney (Injured)
  14. DE Jamree Kromah
  15. TE Joel Wilson
  16. T Austen Pleasants
  17. RB Darrynton Evans
  18. S JT Woods

Woods, 24, was a third-round pick to the Chargers out of Baylor in 2022. He signed a four-year. $5.3 million rookie deal through 2025 but was waived after training camp in 2024. He had a brief stint on the Eagles’ practice squad after that but was let go in October.

In 2023, Woods appeared in three games for the Chargers and recorded five total tackles.

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply