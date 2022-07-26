Bears Signing Second-Round S Jaquan Brisker, Wrap Up Draft Class

The Chicago Bears are signing second-round S Jaquan Brisker to his four-year rookie contract today, according to Dan Wiederer.

He’s the final member of the Bears’ 2022 draft class to ink their rookie deal.

Rd Player Pos. Note 2 Kyler Gordon CB Signed 2 Jaquan Brisker S Signed 3 Velus Jones Jr. WR Signed 5 Braxton Jones OT Signed 5 Dominique Robinson DE Signed 6 Zachary Thomas OT Signed 6 Trestan Ebner RB Signed 6 Doug Kramer C Signed 7 Ja’Tyre Carter OG Signed 7 Elijah Hicks S Signed 7 Trenton Gill P Signed

Brisker, 23, was a two-year starter at Penn State and earned second-team All-American and first-team All-Big Ten honors in 2021. He also was named third-team All-Big Ten in 2020. The Bears used the No. 48 overall pick on him in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Lance Zierlein compares him to Chiefs S Justin Reid.

He’s projected to sign a four-year $7,355,538 contract that includes a $2,529,482 signing bonus.

During his three-year college career, Brisker appeared in 34 games and made 21 starts, recording 153 total tackles, 10 tackles for loss, five interceptions, and 19 pass defenses.