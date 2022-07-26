Bears Signing Second-Round S Jaquan Brisker, Wrap Up Draft Class

The Chicago Bears are signing second-round S Jaquan Brisker to his four-year rookie contract today, according to Dan Wiederer.
He’s the final member of the Bears’ 2022 draft class to ink their rookie deal.
|Rd
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|2
|Kyler Gordon
|CB
|Signed
|2
|Jaquan Brisker
|S
|Signed
|3
|Velus Jones Jr.
|WR
|Signed
|5
|Braxton Jones
|OT
|Signed
|5
|Dominique Robinson
|DE
|Signed
|6
|Zachary Thomas
|OT
|Signed
|6
|Trestan Ebner
|RB
|Signed
|6
|Doug Kramer
|C
|Signed
|7
|Ja’Tyre Carter
|OG
|Signed
|7
|Elijah Hicks
|S
|Signed
|7
|Trenton Gill
|P
|Signed
Brisker, 23, was a two-year starter at Penn State and earned second-team All-American and first-team All-Big Ten honors in 2021. He also was named third-team All-Big Ten in 2020. The Bears used the No. 48 overall pick on him in the 2022 NFL Draft.
Lance Zierlein compares him to Chiefs S Justin Reid.
He’s projected to sign a four-year $7,355,538 contract that includes a $2,529,482 signing bonus.
During his three-year college career, Brisker appeared in 34 games and made 21 starts, recording 153 total tackles, 10 tackles for loss, five interceptions, and 19 pass defenses.
