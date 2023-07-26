Bears Signing TE Cole Kmet To Four-Year, $50M Deal

Adam Schefter reports that the Bears and TE Cole Kmet reached an agreement on a four-year, $50 million extension.

According to the report, Kmet’s new deal includes $32.8 million guaranteed and $20 million in new first-year cash.

Kmet, 24, was a two-year starter at Notre Dame and was selected with the No. 43 overall pick in the 2020 draft. The Bears signed him to a four-year, $7,577,778 rookie contract that includes a $3,071,111 signing bonus.

Kmet would have been an unrestricted free agent in 2024.

In 2022, Kmet appeared in all 17 games for the Bears and caught 50 passes for 544 yards receiving and seven touchdowns.